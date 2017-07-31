‘Creativity’ of Gamecocks offense rests on Bentley’s shoulders

The more responsibility South Carolina’s coaches gave Jake Bentley this spring, the better he performed, Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said. That’s a good sign considering how much the team will put on the shoulders of the sophomore quarterback in the fall of 2017.
“The more (offensive coordinator Kurt) Roper and our offensive staff continued to give him, the better and better he continued to perform,” Muschamp said. “He’s in the building all the time watching tape. He’s hanging out with the offensive line. He’s hanging out with the defensive line. He’s hanging out with the secondary guys. He understands what it takes to be a quarterback.”
This year, at South Carolina, that means managing an offense with lofty expectations well enough to cover for a defense with some obvious issues while rebuilding a program still on its way back from the 3-9 season of 2015.
“I feel (pressure) a little bit, but at the end of the day if we score more points than the other team, we win,” Bentley said. “That’s what we hope to do. We are a team. If they give up points, we have to score and if we turn the ball over, we need them to hold them. We want to score points not just because the defense is young. We want to be a high-powered offense.”
This offseason, Bentley sat down with graduate assistant coach Matt Symmes and broke down all of his plays from the 2016 season. The result is a much greater understanding of Roper’s offensive scheme.
“He’s quicker at it,” senior center Alan Knott said. “Another offseason with Roper just helped him out that much more. The kid is already a smart, smart football player, one of the smartest guys who has played behind me, for sure. He stays in this film room, and that’s key for a quarterback and he’s doing a great job of it.”
Bentley threw for 1,420 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions in seven starts last year. The Gamecocks were 4-3 after he took over the offense.
“Jake’s progress was made as much mentally as it was physically,” Muschamp said. “As the game continues to slow down for you as a player, things get easier, that’s what we are starting to see.”
Bentley “definitely” is putting the offensive linemen in better position before the snap than he was a year ago because of his increased knowledge of the team’s pass protections options, Knott said. That leads to more trust and confidence throughout the offense, Knott said.
“I think it helps everybody on the field, all the way out to the receivers,” Knott said. “It just jells everybody together as a unit to be able to trust that he’s making the right call and trust that we know what we are doing. Overall, it helps us tremendously just to have Jake dialed into everything he needs to see on the field.”
The Gamecocks began preseason practice Monday with an aggressive installation plan for their offense. Bentley could tell from looking at the plan that Roper was adding more “creativity” to the offense this season.
“You can see the confidence with everyone growing, playing faster, just playing smarter. A lot of the older guys are teaching the younger guys what to do, so you can see that just from the maturity in the offense by everyone,” Bentley said.
Bentley will preside over an offense that was last in the SEC in scoring a year ago with 20.8 points per game but has plans to drastically increase that ranking behind wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Bryan Edwards, tight end Hayden Hurst and running backs Rico Dowdle and Ty’Son Williams.
“They all want it, but I guess my thing is throw it to the open guy,” Bentley said. “If they can get open in practice, they can get open in the game. Just throw it to the open guy, and they are an unselfish group. They don’t have egos about getting the ball. They just want to win.”
Comments