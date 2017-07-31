MLB-best Dodgers go all-in to add Darvish at trade deadline

FILE - In this July 9, 2017, file photo, Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish adjusts his hat as he works the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, in Arlington, Texas. As the hours tick down to baseball's trade deadline, three standout pitchers remain at the center of attention. Sonny Gray, Justin Verlander and Yu Darvish each have the potential to help a contending team down the stretch, and if any of them are traded Monday, July 31, 2017, it would certainly spice up what has been a fairly pedestrian stretch of deals so far. Richard W. Rodriguez, File AP Photo