Nationals' Gonzalez pitching no-hitter through 6 vs Marlins

The Associated Press

July 31, 2017 8:48 PM

MIAMI

Washington Nationals left-hander Gio Gonzalez is pitching a no-hitter through six innings against the Miami Marlins.

Gonzalez has thrown 75 pitches at Marlins Park, striking out four and walking two Monday night. The left-hander is a native of nearby Hialeah.

Washington leads 1-0.

The game was the Nationals' first in Miami since Washington ace Max Scherzer took a no-hitter into the eighth inning but lost on June 21.

There has been only one no-hitter in the majors this season, and it was at Marlins Park. Edinson Volquez pitched it for Miami against Arizona last month.

