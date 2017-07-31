Sports

3 NBA teams to host clubs from Australia's NBL in preseason

The Associated Press

July 31, 2017 9:38 PM

SALT LAKE CITY

Three NBA teams will host opponents from Australia's National Basketball League for preseason games in October.

The Utah Jazz, who feature Aussies Joe Ingles and Dante Exum, will host the Sydney Kings on Oct. 2. Ingles was chosen NBL rookie of the year after playing with the Melbourne South Dragons in 2006-07. Exum was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft.

NBA MVP Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Melbourne United on Oct. 8, and the Phoenix Suns welcome the Brisbane Bullets on Oct. 13.

This will be the first time NBL teams travel to the United States to play NBA teams.

The NBA says Monday that there were a record-tying eight Australian players on last season's opening-night NBA rosters.

