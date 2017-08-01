Stephon Gilmore tossed from Patriots practice after fighting with teammate

Stephon Gilmore made an immediate impact at the New England Patriots training camp in Foxborough, Mass.
The former South Carolina star, who signed a five-year, $65 million deal with the team in the offseason, got in a fight with Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman at Tuesday morning's practice, resulting in the ejection of both players, according to multiple reports.
Edelman and Gilmore were matched during an 11-on-11 drill, according to abcnews.go.com , and got tangled in the back of the end zone. After a pass from quarterback Jacoby Brissett to Edelman fell incomplete, the receiver took exception to Gilmore's physical play and wrestled him to the ground before coaches and teammates separated the two.
Both players' helmets were off at the end of the scuffle.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick has a practice rule that if players fight, they will be ejected.
The Patriots expect Gilmore (6-1, 190) to match up against some of the bigger receivers in the NFL.
Gilmore spent his first five seasons in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills.
