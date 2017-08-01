The secret to the success of the Clemson offensive juggernaut

Robbie Caldwell, age 23. Coaching experience: one season as a graduate assistant and one season as a high school coach.
Then, out of nowhere, he received an offer from Dick Sheridan to become Furman University’s offensive line coach in 1978.
Wow! Talk about a career-changing opportunity at a young age. Yes, he would be coaching guys he played with a few years earlier, but what more could he want?
Sheridan, an assistant at the time, had known Caldwell as a player. “Too slow,” the coaches agreed. “But he always blocked his man,” then-head coach Art Baker said. “He’s my center.”
Caldwell earned the team’s MVP award in 1975 – how many centers can make that claim? And Sheridan, now in his first year as head coach, wanted him on the coaching staff.
Thanks, but no thanks, Caldwell said, explaining he had “given my word” that he would coach at Chester High that year.
“You’ve got to take (the Furman offer),” Chester’s Buddy Jennings said. Caldwell replied he had already turned Sheridan down. “I know,” Jennings said, “but he will call back.”
Sheridan did call again and two generations of players are glad he did. Caldwell heeded Jennings’ advice and accepted, starting a march toward becoming one of the nation’s top offensive line coaches – and an integral part of Clemson’s 2016 national championship team.
Looking back on his decision to decline Sheridan’s first offer and the possibility that a distinguished career could have been derailed at the start, Caldwell says now, “I had given (Chester High administrators) my word. That’s the way I was brought up.”
Growing up in Pageland, Caldwell remembers the teachers and administrators who influenced his future. He can talk about the lessons for life taught by Dr. E.C. Jones, the principal and his first baseball coach, and an endless list of teachers.
As a seventh grader, he managed the high school football team, and said, “That taught me you have to do things the right way.”
Those few words, “the right way,” would become his coaching trademark.
He would play football, of course, and earned a scholarship to Furman under coach Bob King, Baker’s predecessor.
He can spin some yarns about jobs that included pipe-fitting, pouring concrete and inseminating turkeys from those days. Or he can talk about his high school coaching job at Hanahan.
“I was single, drove a ’72 LTD, lived in a trailer behind the Piggly Wiggly …” and he’s off to another tale to regale his listeners.
“He always kept things lively,” said Bobby Johnson, one of his former bosses.
Mostly, Caldwell mastered the art of working with offensive linemen. Developing all-star players became the norm at every stop – Furman, North Carolina State, North Carolina, Vanderbilt and Clemson.
“He’s so smart,” Sheridan said. “He understood the concepts at an early age, and his personality made him a wonderful recruiter.”
Johnson, who served on the Furman staff with Caldwell and later brought Caldwell to Vanderbilt, remembered the Paladins’ 42-20 triumph over N.C. State in 1985.
“I can’t believe the job he did with (Furman’s smaller) line against N.C. State,” Johnson said. “You don’t score like that without outstanding offensive line play, and he’s proven that again at Clemson.”
His down-home style resonates with his players. “They love playing for him,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said.
“Nobody notices (the offensive line) until we mess up,” Caldwell said, “and that’s why we have to do things the right way. If we miss a block, it’s a tackle-for-loss or a sack. We’ve got to believe we’re the most important part of the team.
“The thing about doing it the right way … if a receiver or a back takes a wrong step, he can recover. If a lineman takes a wrong step, it’s a busted play.”
Caldwell remains old-school tough but is modern in teaching concepts.
“I have learned to teach a different way through the years,” he said. “Now, before we talk about doing a technique a certain way, I will tell them ‘why’ we’re doing it that way.
“I coach hard during the week. I might rant and rave at times. But Saturday is their day. That’s their day to have fun.”
Caldwell is 63, this will be his 40th season on the sidelines with a college team, and he’s still having fun. Techniques have changed, styles are different and philosophies can be a moving target, but one facet – the right way – remains a constant.
He learned that a long time ago, growing up in Pageland.
