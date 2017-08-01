Sports

Jordan on LaVar Ball: He couldn't beat me if I was 1-legged

The Associated Press

August 01, 2017 10:11 PM

Michael Jordan finally issued his response to LaVar Ball's bravado.

"I don't think he could beat me if I was one-legged," Jordan said.

Ball, the outspoken father of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, previously said he would beat Jordan in a game of 1-on-1 back in his prime. Jordan, a six-time NBA champion and considered by many the greatest player ever, had held his tongue on a response — at least for a while.

BayAreaHQ.com posted a video Monday of Jordan talking to campers at his summer youth basketball camp in Santa Barbara, California.

"You've got to understand the source," Jordan said when asked about Ball. "He played, I think, college. ... maybe? He averaged 2.2 points per game. Really?"

Ball played one season at Washington State.

