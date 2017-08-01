Tampa Bay Rays' Evan Longoria, right, slides into second for a double as Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve
Tampa Bay Rays' Evan Longoria, right, slides into second for a double as Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve 27 waits for the throw during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Houston. The double completed the cycle for Longoria.
Tampa Bay Rays' Evan Longoria, right, slides into second for a double as Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve 27 waits for the throw during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Houston. The double completed the cycle for Longoria.

Sports

Longoria hits for cycle as Rays top Astros 6-4

By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer

August 01, 2017 11:46 PM

HOUSTON

Evan Longoria became the second Tampa Bay player to hit for the cycle and drove in three runs to lead the Rays over the Houston Astros 6-4 on Tuesday night.

He was a double shy when he came to the plate with two outs in the ninth inning and laced a laser to left field. Longoria dashed to second base and slid in to avoid the tag of Jose Altuve.

He was initially ruled out, but the call was overturned after a crew chief review. Most of the Rays stood up behind the railing of the dugout and cheered as the call was reversed, and Longoria flashed a big smile knowing that he joined Melvin (then known as B.J.) Upton as the only Rays to achieve the feat.

Logan Morrison hit a solo homer and finished with two RBIs as the Rays bounced back after losing Monday's opener 14-7.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fort Mill's Bartley Leonard, the rare OL invovled in 7-on-7 football

Fort Mill's Bartley Leonard, the rare OL invovled in 7-on-7 football 0:54

Fort Mill's Bartley Leonard, the rare OL invovled in 7-on-7 football
Scenes from opening day of 2017 high school football season 1:52

Scenes from opening day of 2017 high school football season
Ivory Latta talks about her height, Fruit Loops, Muggsy Bogues and writing children's books 4:57

Ivory Latta talks about her height, Fruit Loops, Muggsy Bogues and writing children's books

View More Video