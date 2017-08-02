Sports

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss sets up own horse racing stable

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 9:18 PM

DEL MAR, Calif.

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss has set up her own horse racing operation under the name Purple Rein Stable.

Doug O'Neill, who won the 2012 Kentucky Derby with I'll Have Another, will be training Buss' horses.

Last week, O'Neill claimed a 3-year-old colt named True Valor for $50,000, while Buss' stable claimed 2-year-old filly Mis Viola for $32,000.

True Valor has two wins in nine career starts and earnings of $51,259.

O'Neill's assistant, Steve Rothblum, said Wednesday that Buss has previously partnered with another of O'Neill's clients on horses, but now she wants some of her own and "she's committed a pretty good chunk of money."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fort Mill's Bartley Leonard, the rare OL invovled in 7-on-7 football

Fort Mill's Bartley Leonard, the rare OL invovled in 7-on-7 football 0:54

Fort Mill's Bartley Leonard, the rare OL invovled in 7-on-7 football
Scenes from opening day of 2017 high school football season 1:52

Scenes from opening day of 2017 high school football season
Ivory Latta talks about her height, Fruit Loops, Muggsy Bogues and writing children's books 4:57

Ivory Latta talks about her height, Fruit Loops, Muggsy Bogues and writing children's books

View More Video