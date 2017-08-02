Sports

Price, Anyon remain undefeated in youth match racing regatta

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 10:58 PM

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.

Harry Price of Australia, the world's sixth-ranked skipper, and George Anyon of New Zealand each won two races Wednesday to improve to 7-0 in the Youth Match Racing World Championship at the Balboa Yacht Club.

Ettore Botticini of Italy, who shared the opening-day lead with Price and Anyon, lost two races and dropped into third after seven flights of the first of two round robins. Botticini is one point ahead of the two American skippers, Greiner Hobbs of Tampa, Florida, and Charlie Welsh of Newport Beach. Britain's Matt Whitfield also has four points.

The breeze never built above five knots. With only seven of the scheduled 22 flights completed after two days, the schedule might have to be shortened to just one round robin to assure completion of the semifinals and finals by the regatta's end on Saturday.

