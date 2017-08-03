Sports

Turkey appoints Lucescu as national team manager

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 6:23 AM

ISTANBUL

Mircea Lucescu is the new manager of Turkey's national soccer team.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) confirmed late Wednesday that the Romanian accepted a two-year contract with the option for a one-year renewal, state-run Anadolu news agency said.

Lucescu's appointment came weeks after the dismissal of Fatih Terim, who lost his job after he and his two sons-in-law were involved in a fight with a restaurant owner. In a statement, the TFF said that non-football related issues were harming both Terim and the federation.

Lucescu has previously won national championships at the head of Turkey's two most famous soccer clubs, Galatasaray and Besiktas.

The contract-signing ceremony for the new manager will take place Friday at the national training camp.

