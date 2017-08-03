Predators captain Fisher retires after 17 seasons in NHL

FILE - In this March 21, 2016, file photo, Nashville Predators forward Mike Fisher is honored for his 1,000th NHL hockey game before the first period of a game against the Los Angeles Kings, in Nashville, Tenn. With Fisher is his wife, singer Carrie Underwood, and their son, Isaiah. Mike Fisher has announced his retirement, a move that means the defending Stanley Cup finalists must select a new captain. Fisher, 37, said in a letter to Predators fans that "this is the hardest decision that I've ever had to make, but I know I've made the right one." Mark Humphrey, File AP Photo