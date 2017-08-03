Tigers begin climb back up the mountain

Dabo Swinney’s message to his Clemson Tigers before they took the field for their first fall camp practice Thursday was simple: new team, same dream.

“That doesn’t change. Nothing’s different there,” Swinney said. “We know that we all want the same things. We’ve got five goals, and if we do a good job with our team goals, then those goals will allow us to compete at the highest level.”

Clemson proved that last year when winning its opener, state rivalry game, division, conference and bowl game led to capturing the program’s first football crown since 1981.

“It was a great experience to have, but we’re tired of hearing about last year,” said junior receiver Hunter Renfrow, who caught the game-winning touchdown pass in a 35-31 title win against Alabama. “We’re ready to move on.”

Swinney was forward-looking Thursday as well when it came to new experiences with this group.

For the first time since 2013, there was no Deshaun Watson trotting on the field. Instead, junior Kelly Bryant was the first quarterback taking snaps in the early portion of practice that was open to the media, and he’s one of several players vying for new roles who are hungry to prove themselves.

“It felt good, but the job is not done,” Bryant said after the first practice. “I’m not settled as the starter yet. I’ve still got to go about my business and handle everything in a professional manner, lead the team and do everything that’s asked of me at the quarterback position.”

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:11 Rock Hill-Greenwood football scrimmage highlights Pause 0:54 Fort Mill's Bartley Leonard, the rare OL involved in 7-on-7 football 1:39 Lancaster mother, boyfriend in custody after shooting death of toddler 0:55 Get a taste of Latin America at the newest restaurant in Fort Mill 1:10 Watch Andrew Dys stuff his face at Cops and Donuts Special Olympics fundraiser 1:50 Prosecutor: Suspects in Lancaster County slaying planned to rob victim of drugs 3:02 Community says final good-bye to Richland County Senior Deputy Derek Fish 0:56 Vacationers evacuate blacked-out Ocracoke Island 1:10 Officers visit Rock Hill neighborhoods for National Night Out 3:06 State Rep. James Smith announces Energy Caucus days after cancellation of two nuclear reactors Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Dabo Swinney: 'You don't get to stay at the top of the mountain' Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says this is a new year and they are right back at the bottom working to get back to the top. tdominick@thestate.com

True freshman Hunter Johnson took reps with the next team while redshirt freshman Zerrick Cooper and true freshman Chase Brice were mixed in as well.

C.J. Fuller was at running back. Receivers Deon Cain and Renfrow were there too, in bigger leadership roles than last year.

The depth chart on the field looked much like the one released in the offseason, which does have some unknowns. But Swinney is embracing that, and he couldn’t zero in on just one unit he’s happy to work with in fall camp.

“It’s hard to pick one group because I’m excited to see them all,” Swinney said. “I really am.”

He listed the linebackers, running backs and defensive backs as positions to watch develop. He knows there are high expectations of both the defensive and offensive lines, which have the potential to be better than either group that helped get Clemson to back-to-back 14-1 seasons the past two years.

“You don’t get to stay at the top of the mountain,” Swinney said. “Last year, you make it to the top of the mountain, put the flag up, but you don’t get to stay there. We’re right back at the bottom with everybody else. You get what you earn in this deal.”

On a day when Clemson was focusing on 2017, seven prospects for 2018 turned in their financial aid agreements and plan to join the Tigers in January. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 recruit in the nation, and defensive end Xavier Thomas, a Florence native playing at IMG Academy who is ranked No. 2 nationally, were among that group.

The other five include DT Josh Belk, TE Braden Galloway, DT Darnell Jefferies, WR Derion Kendrick and LB Mike Jones.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:11 Rock Hill-Greenwood football scrimmage highlights Pause 0:54 Fort Mill's Bartley Leonard, the rare OL involved in 7-on-7 football 1:39 Lancaster mother, boyfriend in custody after shooting death of toddler 0:55 Get a taste of Latin America at the newest restaurant in Fort Mill 1:10 Watch Andrew Dys stuff his face at Cops and Donuts Special Olympics fundraiser 1:50 Prosecutor: Suspects in Lancaster County slaying planned to rob victim of drugs 3:02 Community says final good-bye to Richland County Senior Deputy Derek Fish 0:56 Vacationers evacuate blacked-out Ocracoke Island 1:10 Officers visit Rock Hill neighborhoods for National Night Out 3:06 State Rep. James Smith announces Energy Caucus days after cancellation of two nuclear reactors Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Kelly Bryant takes nothing for granted in Clemson QB battle Clemson junior quarterback Kelly Bryant talks about taking first reps to start fall camp. online@thestate.com

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:11 Rock Hill-Greenwood football scrimmage highlights Pause 0:54 Fort Mill's Bartley Leonard, the rare OL involved in 7-on-7 football 1:39 Lancaster mother, boyfriend in custody after shooting death of toddler 0:55 Get a taste of Latin America at the newest restaurant in Fort Mill 1:10 Watch Andrew Dys stuff his face at Cops and Donuts Special Olympics fundraiser 1:50 Prosecutor: Suspects in Lancaster County slaying planned to rob victim of drugs 3:02 Community says final good-bye to Richland County Senior Deputy Derek Fish 0:56 Vacationers evacuate blacked-out Ocracoke Island 1:10 Officers visit Rock Hill neighborhoods for National Night Out 3:06 State Rep. James Smith announces Energy Caucus days after cancellation of two nuclear reactors Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Clemson's Dabo Swinney excited to get back on field Clemson coach Dabo Swinney talks about getting back on the field and getting his team to understand why they do what they do. tdominick@thestate.com