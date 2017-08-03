Sports

Utah senior center Lo Falemaka leaves practice with injury

By KAREEM COPELAND AP Sports Writer

August 03, 2017 9:15 PM

SALT LAKE CITY

Utah starting center Lo Falemaka was carried off the field by teammates with an injury at Thursday afternoon's practice.

Coach Kyle Whittingham declined to detail the injury, but was "hoping for the best" immediately after practice and was expecting to talk to doctors once he finished his media obligations. Utah does not typically publicize injury specifics unless they are season-ending.

The 6-foot-5, 287-pound senior was slated to start at center after backing up the graduated J.J. Dielman last season. He played 10 games in 2016.

Sophomore Johnny Capra (6-6, 296 pounds) or sophomore Paul Toala (6-4, 317 pounds) are next in line to step in with the No. 1 unit.

Thursday was the first day in full pads since fall camp began last week for the Utes.

  Comments  

