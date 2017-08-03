Sports

6 Dodgers games to be shown on local TV in Los Angeles

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 9:27 PM

LOS ANGELES

Six Dodgers games will be broadcast on local television in Los Angeles over the next two months.

Spectrum Networks said Thursday it has reached an agreement to show the games on KTLA-TV starting Aug. 22 when the Dodgers visit Pittsburgh.

The other games are on Aug. 29 at Arizona, Sept. 5 against Arizona, Sept. 12 at San Francisco, Sept. 19 at Philadelphia and Sept. 26 against San Diego.

Thousands of Dodgers fans in Los Angeles have been prevented from watching the team on TV the last three seasons because of an ongoing dispute between Charter Communications, which carries the channel owned by the team, and other pay TV providers.

Charter's Spectrum customers already receive access to SportsNet LA, the team's channel.

