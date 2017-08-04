The Latest: PSG boss says Neymar is a good financial deal

Soccer player Neymar arrives at the Barcelona airport in Prat de Llobregat, Spain, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. The Brazil star became the most expensive player in soccer history after completing his blockbuster transfer from Barcelona for 222 million euros

$262 million) on Thursday. By paying the release clause in his contract, PSG shattered the world transfer record to sign arguably one of the top three best attacking players in the game, alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.