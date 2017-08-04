Mistake behind him, Nebraska's Morgan commits to doing right

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 file photo, Nebraska receiver Stanley Morgan tries to make a catch against Ohio State defender Denzel Ward during an NCAA college football game in Columbus, Ohio. Nebraska receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. knows everything he does on and off the football field will be scrutinized a little more this season following his run-in with the law last spring. Morgan and teammate Antonio Reed were charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession following a traffic stop in Port Orange, Florida, in May. Paul Vernon, File AP Photo