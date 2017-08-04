Sports

Police issue warrant for former college basketball player

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 7:13 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Rhode Island police have issued an arrest warrant for a former Providence College basketball player because he did not register as a sex offender.

Abdul Abdullah pleaded guilty to statutory rape in 2005 in Georgia and moved back to Rhode Island after serving a six-month sentence. He told the Providence Journal (http://bit.ly/2wr2bkV ) on Thursday that he didn't believe he was required to register as a sex offender.

He was arrested last month in Cranston on a warrant from Georgia for violating his probation. Abdullah said he was told his probation ended in 2006 as part of a plea deal, but prosecutors said there was no record he had permission to leave Georgia. He posted bond in that case, which is still pending.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video