WNBA offers President for a Day contest on FanDuel

FILE - In this May 21, 2016. file photo, WNBA President Lisa Borders smiles as she speaks to reporters before a WNBA basketball game between the San Antonio Stars and the Dallas Wings in Arlington, Texas. Ever wanted to be the WNBA president for a day? Here's your chance. FanDuel is offering a free tournament next week where the winner of the contest will get to tour the WNBA offices with Borders. They will also get a photo with the WNBA trophy and have lunch with a legend of the league among other prizes for the winner. LM Otero, File AP Photo