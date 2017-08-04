South Carolina practice observations: Hittin’ season begins

The South Carolina football team was in full pads Friday morning, and the hitting was in full swing.

▪ The return of full pads meant a return of the “cock drill,” an approximation of the old Oklahoma drill. Defenders and blockers go one-on-one in a narrow chute trying to clear the way for a runner. What was notable Friday was that everyone but quarterbacks were involved, with receivers and defensive backs having to get in the trenches instead of working on perimeter collisions.

▪ Although the sight lines were not great, Bryan Edwards and Evan Hinson both appeared to have strong reps in the cock drill, and freshman receiver OrTre Smith appeared to have several. Freshman Buck Brad Johnson had one pretty good looking rep, and not surprisingly, there was one shoving match that drew a crowd and nearly a second.

▪ The defensive line worked on a drill where players engaged with a block, moved laterally and threw it off. Sophomore Buck D.J. Wonnum drew praise from line coach Lance Thompson for his reps. Javon Kinlaw also got some praise. In a group of already big players, Kinlaw’s size still stands out.

▪ The last period open to the media featured a defensive circuit where players worked on some more advanced skills and situations they might find. It included a drill where players lift and throw off a blocking sled to work on ripping off blocks, having to deal with cut blocking and an edge rushing drill that at times involved collisions with fullbacks or getting read as an unblocked defender.

▪ Jaylin Dickerson was still in a non-contact yellow jersey, as was walk-on linebacker Cole Davis. Junior college transfer Keisean Nixon was in a regular jersey after wearing yellow Wednesday, as was sophomore receiver Chavis Dawkins.

▪ USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner was on hand watching practice.

▪ The Gamecocks are off Saturday and practice Sunday. The next media viewing period is Monday morning.