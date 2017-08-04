Sports

Sano leaves Twins game after hit by pitch

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 10:47 PM

MINNEAPOLIS

Minnesota slugger Miguel Sano has left the Twins' game against the Texas Rangers with a left hand contusion after getting hit by a pitch in the sixth inning.

The third baseman was plunked by Tony Barnette and immediately grabbed for his hand. He was quickly attended to by a trainer, and then left Friday night's game.

X-rays were negative, and Sano is listed as day to day.

Sano leads the Twins with 25 homers and 71 RBIs. He finished second to Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at the Home Run Derby during July's All-Star Game festivities.

