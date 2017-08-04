Sports

Aussie skipper Price tops youth fleet after round-robins

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 10:57 PM

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.

Harry Price of Australia won the round-robin stage of the Youth Match Racing World Championship at the Balboa Yacht Club on Friday and chose to sail against Greiner Hobbs of Tampa, Florida, in the semifinals.

Price, No. 6 in the world rankings, was in the same position in the Governor's Cup here two weeks ago before being upset in the semifinals.

The other semifinal will feature George Anyon of New Zealand against Ettore Botticini of Italy.

Price finished the two round robins at 20-2. His only defeats came Friday, to Felix Jacobsen of Denmark and then to Botticini.

Price won both races against Hobbs in the round robins.

The semifinals and finals, both best-of-5, are scheduled for Saturday.

