PGA Championship, Grand Slam capsules

FILE - In this April 12, 2015, file photo, Jordan Spieth wears his green jacket after winning the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga. Spieth understands perfectly what is at stake in the final major championship of the year, the PGA Championship. A victory would make the 24-year-old Texan only the sixth player, and the youngest by about six months over Tiger Woods, to capture the career Grand Slam. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo