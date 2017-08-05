Numbers game: Analytics spreading through college football

A CAI Game Book lies on a desk at Fordham University in New York, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. When it comes to NCAA college football in-game strategy, a six-year-old company named Championship Analytics, Inc., is quickly making a mark. CAI has gone from three schools subscribing to its service in 2014 to 53 this year, including 38 FBS teams. Using a patented system of statistical analysis, CAI provides its clients each week with a game book, a three-ring binder stuffed with pages of color-coded charts and a by-the-numbers breakdown of the matchup. Taking strengths and weaknesses of each team into account, the game book lays out possible scenarios and gives strategic recommendations based on which option provides the best odds of winning. Ralph Russo AP Photo