As a football coach, he inspired many. As an organ donor, he gave new life to others

twitter email Kari Driskell, the widow of Blue Valley High School football coach Eric Driskell, encourages everyone to go online and register to become an organ donor at donatelife.net/register. The Midwest Transplant Network helped her through the process of donation when Eric died of a ruptured brain aneurysm earlier this year. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

