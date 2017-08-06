Sports

Aussie skipper Price wins youth world match racing regatta

The Associated Press

August 06, 2017 1:58 PM

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.

Harry Price of Australia rallied to beat Ettore Botticini of Italy 3-2 Saturday and win the Youth Match Racing World Championship at Balboa Yacht Club.

With excellent pre-starts and classic match race tactics, Botticini went up 2-1. Price, ranked No. 6 in the world, led wire to wire to win the fourth race.

In the fifth and final match, Botticini made an unforced error at the start that ultimately cost him the championship. Both boats were over the line early and had to restart. Each dipped back across the line, but Botticini turned up before getting completely back to the pre-start side of the line, requiring a second return. Price cleared himself and gained a five-length lead he never relinquished.

George Anyon of New Zealand beat Greiner Hobbs of Tampa, Florida, 2-1 to finish third.

