Cerezo Osaka beats Sapporo 3-1 to keep 1st place in J-League

The Associated Press

August 06, 2017 1:32 AM

TOKYO

Kenyu Sugimoto scored twice in the first half as Cerezo Osaka beat Consadole Sapporo 3-1 to maintain top spot in the J-League.

Brazilian Souza also scored for the hosts who improved to 44 points, one ahead of reigning champions Kashima Antlers who beat Vegalta Sendai 2-0.

Elsewhere, Diego Oliveira, Cristiano and Yuta Nakayama scored as third place Kashiwa Reysol beat 10-man Vissel Kobe 3-1 to improve to 38 points.

In other matches on Saturday, Wilson scored the only goal as Ventforet Kofu edged Gamba Osaka 1-0.

Anderson Lopes scored the winner to lift Sanfrecce Hiroshima to a 3-2 win over Jubilo Iwata, while Urawa Reds and Omiya Ardija drew 2-2.

Kawasaki Frontale drew 1-1 with FC Tokyo, Yokohama Marinos beat Albirex Niigata 2-0 and Sagan Tosu edged Shimizu S-Pulse 2-1.

