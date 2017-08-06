The PGA Championship weather forecast? Bring a rain jacket to Quail Hollow.

Forecasters expect a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the peak days of the PGA Championship, the National Weather Service said Sunday.
Cloudy skies and high humidity can be expected all week long.
Championship rounds at Quail Hollow Club start Thursday, and a 50 percent chance of rain is expected to continue all the way through Saturday. High temperatures will be in the low 80s, climbing to 86 degrees on Saturday.
For the final round and trophy presentation Sunday, there may be some good news – the sun is expected to come out after early-morning showers, according to Weather.com.
For practice rounds Monday through Wednesday, the chance of rain will be about the same as later in the week. Monday is expected to be particularly hot – 88 degrees – and windy.
Inclement weather notifications will appear on leaderboards on the course, and tournament organizers recommend seeking shelter when those notifications appear – even if play hasn’t been suspended yet. Grandstands, golf carts, open fields and bodies of water are all considered hazards in bad weather.
Umbrellas are not on the prohibited-items list for championship week.
If you’re staying cool and dry at home, the tournament will be broadcast live on TNT from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. CBS takes over live coverage from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
