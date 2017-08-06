Hall of Fame president envisions football 'Disney World'

This artists rendering provided by HKS shows the proposed state-of-the-art Pro Football Hall of Fame Village in Canton, Ohio. David Baker has a vision. He sees a state-of-the-art stadium; eight fields in a youth sports complex

plus three more on campus); an indoor arena; a center for athletic performance and safety; a player care center; and a hotel. All of it, and more, surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame of which Baker is president & CEO.