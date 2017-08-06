Sports

Peterson, Atlanta United rally for 1-1 tie with Sporting KC

The Associated Press

August 06, 2017 10:45 PM

KANSAS CITY, Kan.

Jacob Peterson scored in stoppage time to lift Atlanta United to a 1-1 draw with Sporting Kansas City on Sunday night.

Peterson, who came on for Julian Gressel in the 67th minute, ran onto loose ball — after an attempted clearance by Matt Besler was deflected into the center of the box — and blasted a left-footer past a sliding Tim Melia into the net in the first minute of injury time.

Atlanta United (10-7-5) is 4-0-2 in its last six games.

Benny Feilhaber came on at halftime and, after Latif Blessing drew a penalty against Leandro Pirez, converted from the spot to give Sporting Kansas City (9-4-10) a 1-0 lead in the 59th minute.

Atlanta had just seven shots and didn't have a shot on goal in the first half.

Kansas City is unbeaten in its last nine MLS matches (2-0-7), dating to a 1-0 loss at Colorado on May 27.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Rock Hill-Greenwood football scrimmage highlights

Rock Hill-Greenwood football scrimmage highlights 2:11

Rock Hill-Greenwood football scrimmage highlights
Fort Mill's Bartley Leonard, the rare OL involved in 7-on-7 football 0:54

Fort Mill's Bartley Leonard, the rare OL involved in 7-on-7 football
Scenes from opening day of 2017 high school football season 1:52

Scenes from opening day of 2017 high school football season

View More Video