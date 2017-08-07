U of Vt. multi-purpose center gets boost from $1M gift

A plan to upgrade the athletics facilities at the University of Vermont is getting a big boost with a $1 million donation.
The donation by UVM alumni Bill and Laurie Shean, of Winchester, Massachusetts, will be used to move forward with the formal planning of the multi-purpose center.
The plans include creating a new events center that will serve as the home for the university's men's and women's basketball teams; renovating the Gutterson Field House, the home to the hockey teams; and expanding and simplifying the layout of the athletic complex.
The start of construction on the project, with an estimated cost of $80 million, depends on final approval from the UVM Board of Trustees. Construction will take an estimated three years.
