Former French Open finalist Errani gets 2-month doping ban

The Associated Press

August 07, 2017 10:55 AM

LONDON

Former French Open finalist Sara Errani must serve a two-month doping ban after testing positive for the banned substance letrozole in a test taken in February, the International Tennis Federation said Monday.

Errani's defense blamed contamination from her mother's cancer medication.

An adjudication panel ruled that Errani's fault was "at the lower end of the scale" but that she should still be banned for two months backdated to Aug. 3.

The 29-year-old Italian has also been retroactively disqualified from tournaments from Feb. 16 through June 7.

Errani played in the 2012 French Open final, losing to Maria Sharapova, and has completed a career grand slam in women's doubles with Roberta Vinci.

