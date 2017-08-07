Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Trevor Williams delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the against the Detroit Tigers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017.
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Trevor Williams delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the against the Detroit Tigers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. Gene J. Puskar AP Photo
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Trevor Williams delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the against the Detroit Tigers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. Gene J. Puskar AP Photo

Williams dominant as Pirates top Tigers 3-0

By WILL GRAVES AP Sports Writer

August 07, 2017 10:30 PM

PITTSBURGH

Trevor Williams allowed one hit over seven dominant innings to outduel Detroit's Jordan Zimmermann and lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 3-0 victory on Monday night.

Williams (5-4) struck out five and walked two, giving up only a leadoff single to James McCann in the third. Williams threw a career-high 107 pitches and never allowed a runner to third base. The Pirates have won three straight and four out of five.

Francisco Cervelli gave the Pirates the early lead with an RBI double off Zimmermann (7-9) in the second. John Jaso provided some late insurance with a pinch-hit two-run homer in the seventh.

Zimmermann struck out three and walked two in seven innings. The Tigers have dropped three straight following a four-game winning streak.

This story has been corrected to note that Williams gave up a hit to James McCann, not Brian McCann, and to remove an incorrect reference to the Cubs being idle.

