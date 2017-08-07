AP source: Jaguars' Albert reverses course on retirement

FILE - In this July 28, 2017, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Branden Albert 76) arrives at practice during NFL football training camp, in Jacksonville, Fla. A person familiar with the situation says Albert has changed his mind about retiring and asked to return to the team. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Monday, Aug. 7, because neither side has publicly discussed details about Albert's potential return.