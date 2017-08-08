Sports

Man convicted in crash that killed teen

The Associated Press

August 08, 2017 6:06 AM

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.

A Vineland man has been convicted of vehicular homicide in a crash that killed a teenage soccer player and injured three other teens.

Prosecutors say 42-year-old Nicholas Garreffi was under the influence of Xanax when his pickup crossed the center line, striking a box truck and then hitting a car containing five Mainland Regional High School students who were going to compete in a charity tournament.

Fourteen-year-old Aisling Cooke of Linwood died in the 2014 crash in Hamilton Township. The other girls were treated and released from a hospital.

Garreffi was also convicted of assault by auto and driving under the influence.

He's scheduled to be sentenced in September.

