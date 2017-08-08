Joe West suspended for 3 games for comments about Beltre

FILE - In this Saturday, June 17, 2017 file photo, Crew chief Joe West smiles as he talks to staff in the Seattle Mariners dugout in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. Joe West, the major leagues' senior umpire, has been suspended for three days for comments he made about Texas third baseman Adrian Beltre, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Tony Gutierrez, File AP Photo