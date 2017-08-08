Sports

Williams scores career-high 27, Sun beat Storm 84-71

The Associated Press

August 08, 2017 9:26 PM

UNCASVILLE, Conn.

Courtney Williams scored a career-high 27 points, Jonquel Jones posted her fifth straight double-double and the Connecticut Sun beat the Seattle Storm 84-71 on Tuesday night.

Connecticut opened the fourth quarter with an 18-2 run, grabbing a 69-64 lead on Alyssa Thomas' layup.

Jones had 20 points and 14 rebounds for Connecticut (16-9). Thomas finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.

The Sun played without Jasmine Thomas, who was sidelined by an ankle injury. Jasmine Thomas is averaging 14.7 points.

Breanna Stewart scored 17 points for Seattle (10-16), ending her 12-game streak with 20-plus points. Sue Bird became the WNBA's leader with 471 career starts, passing Tina Thompson.

