Sanchez to miss start of season for Arsenal

FILE - In this Friday, June 9, 2017 file photo, Chile's Alexis Sanchez during the international friendly soccer match between Russia and Chile at the VEB Arena stadium in Moscow. Sanchez, who was Arsenal’s leading scorer with 30 goals last season, may decide his future lies away from north London despite efforts from Arsene Wenger to hold onto him as Arsenal attempts to return to the Champions League. Pavel Golovkin, FILE AP Photo