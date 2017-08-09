Errani insists she is not a cheat after 2-month doping ban

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, Italy's Sara Errani makes a return to Russia's Ekaterina Makarova during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. International Tennis Federation said Monday Aug. 7, 2017, Errani must serve a two-month doping ban after testing positive for the banned substance letrozole in a test taken in February 2017, while Errani's defense blamed contamination from her mother's breast cancer medication, "I never took, in my life and during my career, any prohibited substance," Errani said in a statement. Andy Brownbill, FILE AP Photo