Sports

Principal on unpaid leave resigns as football coach

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 9:31 AM

PITTSBURGH

A high school principal on unpaid leave while the Pennsylvania Department of Education reviews his fitness of character has now resigned as coach of the football team.

Kevin Murray's attorney announced Wednesday on Facebook that Murray was concerned the other controversies would divert attention from the Woodland Hills football team. The school has produced NFL stars like Miami Dolphins Hall of Famer Jason Taylor and New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr. earlier this year declined to file criminal charges against Murray, who was recorded threatening to punch a 14-year-old student. But Zappala called the threats "inappropriate" in a letter to the district's superintendent.

Murray needs state certification to remain employed as principal.

It's not clear who will coach the team.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Rock Hill-Greenwood football scrimmage highlights

Rock Hill-Greenwood football scrimmage highlights 2:11

Rock Hill-Greenwood football scrimmage highlights
Fort Mill's Bartley Leonard, the rare OL involved in 7-on-7 football 0:54

Fort Mill's Bartley Leonard, the rare OL involved in 7-on-7 football
Scenes from opening day of 2017 high school football season 1:52

Scenes from opening day of 2017 high school football season

View More Video