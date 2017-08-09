Sports

Kashima beats Kobe 2-1 to take over 1st place in J-League

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 9:26 AM

TOKYO

Mu Kanazaki scored twice in the second half on Wednesday as defending champion Kashima Antlers beat Vissel Kobe 2-1 to move top of the J-League.

Hirofumi Watanabe gave Kobe a 1-0 lead four minutes after the break but Kanazaki equalized 10 minutes later and scored what was to prove the winner with four minutes left.

Kashima improved to 46 points, two ahead of Cerezo Osaka which squandered a two-goal lead in a 3-2 loss to Shimizu S-Pulse.

In other matches, third-placed Yokohama F Marinos improved to 40 points with a 2-0 win over Consadole Sapporo while Kawasaki Frontale is a point further back after beating Albirex Niigata 2-0.

Elsewhere, Urawa Reds edged Ventforet Kofu 1-0 and FC Tokyo beat Omiya Ardija 2-1.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Rock Hill-Greenwood football scrimmage highlights

Rock Hill-Greenwood football scrimmage highlights 2:11

Rock Hill-Greenwood football scrimmage highlights
Fort Mill's Bartley Leonard, the rare OL involved in 7-on-7 football 0:54

Fort Mill's Bartley Leonard, the rare OL involved in 7-on-7 football
Scenes from opening day of 2017 high school football season 1:52

Scenes from opening day of 2017 high school football season

View More Video