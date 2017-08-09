San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner works in the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in San Francisco.
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner works in the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in San Francisco. Eric Risberg AP Photo
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner works in the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in San Francisco. Eric Risberg AP Photo

Sports

Bumgarner gets 2nd win since return as Giants top Cubs 3-1

By GIDEON RUBIN Associated Press

August 09, 2017 7:24 PM

SAN FRANCISCO

Madison Bumgarner allowed four hits over seven innings to win for the second time since returning from a dirt bike accident, helping the San Francisco Giants defeat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 Wednesday and complete a winning homestand for only the second time this season.

Bumgarner (2-5) struck out seven, walked one and gave up five hits — including a third-inning home run by Albert Almora Jr. Bumgarner is 2-2 with a 2.52 ERA in five starts since returning July 12 after missing nearly three months because of injuries sustained April 20. Since beating Pittsburgh on July 25, he did not get a decision against the Los Angeles Dodgers and lost to Arizona.

Bumgarner has a 1.38 ERA in his last four starts and has received two runs or fewer of support in seven of 10 starts this year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Tour the stadiums on Rock Hill's 2017 high school football schedule

Tour the stadiums on Rock Hill's 2017 high school football schedule 2:13

Tour the stadiums on Rock Hill's 2017 high school football schedule
Tour the stadiums on Northwestern's 2017 high school football schedule 2:00

Tour the stadiums on Northwestern's 2017 high school football schedule
Take a tour of the stadiums on Nation Ford's 2017 high school football schedule 1:51

Take a tour of the stadiums on Nation Ford's 2017 high school football schedule

View More Video