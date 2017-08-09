Sports

Steelers WR Bryant cleared to practice

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 10:33 PM

PITTSBURGH

Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant is a step closer to returning to the league full time.

General manager Kevin Colbert said Wednesday night that Bryant has been cleared to participate in all preseason activities, including practices and games.

Bryant missed the entire 2016 season while serving a suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Bryant was conditionally reinstated by the league in April, and he took part in organized team activities and minicamp.

When Bryant arrived at Saint Vincent College for Pittsburgh's training camp last month, he was informed by the league that he could not practice or play until some conditions of his reinstatement were met.

Bryant has spent the early days of camp working out on an adjacent field away from his teammates during practice.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Take a stadium tour of South Pointe's 2017 high school football schedule

Take a stadium tour of South Pointe's 2017 high school football schedule 2:19

Take a stadium tour of South Pointe's 2017 high school football schedule
Tour the stadiums on Rock Hill's 2017 high school football schedule 2:13

Tour the stadiums on Rock Hill's 2017 high school football schedule
Tour the stadiums on Northwestern's 2017 high school football schedule 2:00

Tour the stadiums on Northwestern's 2017 high school football schedule

View More Video