Sports

Ex-NFL player Anthony Gonzalez weighs bid for Congress

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017 12:23 AM

CLEVELAND

Former NFL player Anthony Gonzalez is eyeing a run for Congress in his native Ohio.

Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2uGUhma ) the former Indianapolis Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver recently met with the National Republican Congressional Committee to express interest in a bid for Ohio's 16th Congressional District. His decision is expected soon.

The district stretches from Wayne County into portions of five northeast Ohio counties, including Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh), Gonzalez' home county.

U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci (reh-NAY'-see) is running for governor and expected to vacate the 16th District seat next year. Third-term state Rep. Christina Hagan, of Stark County, and two-time state Rep. and former state Sen. Tom Patton, of Strongsville, are vying to succeed him. Both are fellow Republicans.

Gonzalez has worked in business since leaving the NFL in 2012.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Take a stadium tour of South Pointe's 2017 high school football schedule

Take a stadium tour of South Pointe's 2017 high school football schedule 2:19

Take a stadium tour of South Pointe's 2017 high school football schedule
Tour the stadiums on Rock Hill's 2017 high school football schedule 2:13

Tour the stadiums on Rock Hill's 2017 high school football schedule
Take a tour of the stadiums on Nation Ford's 2017 high school football schedule 1:51

Take a tour of the stadiums on Nation Ford's 2017 high school football schedule

View More Video