What held back DJ Smith and how he’ll help young teammates avoid same issues

2:10 Tour the stadiums on Indian Land's 2017 high school football schedule Pause

0:55 Chester youth, 17, sentenced in 'millimeter from murder' incident

2:25 Channing Tatum goes all Magic Mike with Statesville store clerk

0:53 Fort Mill plays South Pointe to draw in football scrimmage

1:54 'The safety of the people is at stake': Lake Wylie residents sound off on Duke Energy land sale

2:23 Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video

0:23 SC officer's camera glasses capture him being shot 4 times

4:37 'Tell my family I love them:' SC police officer captures his own shooting on glasses' camera

0:28 Southern edge of eclipse path could be off by the length of a football field or up to a half-mile