Fuente again looking for QB in second season with Hokies

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente instructs quarterback Hendon Hooker during NCAA college football practice in Blacksburg, Va. Fuente's second year at Virginia Tech will present some challenges similar to the first. The Hokies still have not identified a quarterback, with the options including redshirt freshman Josh Jackson, junior college transfer AJ Bush and freshman Hooker. None of them have ever taken a snap in a FBS-level game. The Roanoke Times via AP, File Matt Gentry