Monmouth's head basketball coach gets new 5-year contract

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 10:58 AM

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J.

Monmouth University and head men's basketball coach King Rice have reached a new five-year contract.

Terms were not disclosed in a statement released Friday. This is Rice's third contract since arriving at Monmouth in November 2014.

Rice says he's very excited to lead the program through the 2021-22 season.

He has posted a 55-15 record with the Hawks and led Monmouth last season to 18 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference wins for the first time in conference history.

Rice has been named MAAC Coach of the Year twice in a row and has coached the Hawks to consecutive national postseason tournaments.

