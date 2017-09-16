The York Cougars defeat the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 28-21 (PHOTOS)

York's Joseph Milton tackles Fort Mill's Bartow Keller.
York's Ethan Mitchell throws down the field.
York's Ladarius Allison runs with the ball as Fort Mill's Karl Ellis follows.
York's Shaquille Harris is tackled by Fort Mill's Gray Thomas.
York's Zion Walker scores a touchdown as Fort Mill's Cam Sanders dives into the endzone.
The York Cougars defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 28-21 Friday.
York's Grant Stevens carries the ball.
Fort Mill's Cam Sanders (2) blocks the ball from York's Ladarius Allison.
Fort Mill's Gray Thomas loses the ball.
Fort Mill's Ryan Heriot runs past York's Tajh Reid-Stanley.
Fort Mill's Ryan Heriot dodges York's Lawrence White.
Fort Mill's Ryan Heriot carries the ball.
York's Robert Dalton looks for an opening.
York's Zion Walker (11) and Ladarius Allison (1) celebrate after Walker scores a touchdown.
Fort Mill's Ryan Heriot scores a touchdown as he holds back York's Max Necklan.
