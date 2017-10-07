Oregon native Nate Sexton wins the 2017 U.S Disc Golf Championship held at Winthrop University in Rock Hill.
Sports

Oregon native Nate Sexton claims United States Disc Golf Championship

By Mike Homan

mhoman@mccnewsdesk.com

October 07, 2017 5:48 PM

Oregon native Nate Sexton wins the 2017 U.S Disc Golf Championship held at Winthrop University in Rock Hill. Sexton started the round three strokes ahead of Fort Mill's Ricky Wysocki. On hole No. 1, Wyscocki bogied and Sexton birdied. With a five-stroke cushion, Sexton (-34) played conservative and shot a -8 for the round to beat Wysocki (-29) by five strokes. It was Sexton’s first major tournament win of his career.

Throw Pink

Sunday is Spectator Day benefiting Throw Pink, when the cost is $10 to play the championship-level course.

Where: Winthrop University, Rock Hill, S.C. Park at Winthrop Coliseum, 1162 Eden Terrace

More info: usdgc.com

