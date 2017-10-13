Del Potro goes for scan after wrist hurt in fall in Shanghai

Juan Martin del Potro headed to a hospital for a scan on his left wrist after a nasty fall while winning his quarterfinal at the Shanghai Masters on Friday.
Del Potro tumbled on the court at 2-2 in the third set against Viktor Troicki of Serbia and instinctively tried to break the fall with his left wrist. Del Potro, who has undergone surgery on both wrists, conferred with a trainer as he repeatedly shook his wrist.
Del Potro ended up breaking Troicki's serve in that fifth game and prevailed 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.
"I don't know how my wrist is after I fell down," del Potro said before leaving for a local hospital. "I felt something wrong in that moment, but I continued to play, just playing (backhand) slices just to finish the match. I'm going to the hospital to see what the MRI says, and what the doctor says.
"Then I will take a decision for tomorrow. I would like to play and be 100 percent."
He's due to face Roger Federer or Richard Gasquet in his third semifinal of the year.
Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal tied Andre Agassi for sixth place on the list of all-time Open Era wins when he reached the semifinals.
Topping Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 was his 870th match win. Nadal also improved his win streak to 15 having won the China Open last week. In Beijing, he defeated Dimitrov in a three-set semifinal.
Nadal has yet to drop serve in Shanghai.
Dimitrov extended the quarterfinal to a third set when he rebounded from a 4-2 deficit to win the second-set tiebreaker.
In the third set, Nadal saved the one break point he faced in the match in the fifth game, and broke serve in the sixth to set up victory.
"Winning a lot of matches in a row, so I'm very happy for everything," Nadal said. "Of course, being able to win the U.S. Open, Beijing, and being in the semifinals here ... I have to try to keep focus and hold that momentum. We'll see tomorrow if I can have another good day."
Fourth-seeded Marin Cilic stands between Nadal and a second ATP final in two weeks.
Cilic advanced to his first Shanghai semifinal by beating Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain 6-3, 6-4.
The 25th-ranked Ramos-Vinolas ended Cilic's streak of winning 21 service games in the sixth game of the second set.
"I was a little bit angry with myself just with not keeping up the good tennis at that moment," Cilic said.
